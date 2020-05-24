The McDowell News reached out to some local pastors to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their churches and their forms of worship. The Rev. Jeff Palmer is the pastor of East Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church. The following are the questions and his answers.
Will the COVID-19 situation change the way places of worship minister to their congregations in the future?
I do believe that we, as pastors and churches, will be more aware of how we minister. I do believe that we will take more precautions and take extra steps to ensure the safety of our congregations and all who we minister to.
Will more church-goers watch services online?
I believe that we are in the midst of a transformation in how the church delivers the message of Jesus Christ. I believe that there are more churches presenting their message online and that it will continue even after the pandemic ceases. There are many pastors who have been skeptical of taking their church online and have been forced to do so. I know that there have been some great stories of how they are experiencing growth through their online services and I believe that they will continue in the future. This is the opportunity for the church to become innovative in how we present the message of Jesus and I believe that it is stepping up to the task.
What might all of this do to a church’s financial support?
This is an interesting question. In my church, we have not really seen a drop-off in giving. I have talked to other pastors, as well, and they have said that they have not really experienced much of a decline either. In fact, I have seen and heard that it has been quite the opposite. The giving in many churches has actually seen an increase. In my experience, when people are tithers and givers, they will actually chase down the pastor in order to give their gifts and tithes to the church. God will always make sure that needs are met.
Will any church rituals be changed for good? (i.e. communion, passing the offering plate, Sunday school, vacation Bible school, community service projects)
We are currently looking at some different options as far as receiving the offering and participating in communion. I believe that the churches will take extra precautions to ensure the safety of the participants of VBS and Sunday school. We have been serving the community and those around us with added precautions through this season. We will continue to do so in the future with the same types of precautions as well. We are looking at having hand sanitation stations available in a number of areas around the entirety of our property. We will, also, take extra measures to sanitize the surfaces that are handled most often.
How do you as a faith leader feel about the “religious liberties” response we’ve seen from some churches that have defied/bucked state orders?
We have a scriptural responsibility to obey the law of the land until it infringes upon our religious liberties. With that being said, we also have a responsibility to ensure the safety of our congregations as well. We must weigh both sides of the issues and act in a responsible manner while still meeting the needs of our congregations. We must listen to the experts and our leaders, in the government and those over us spiritually, and weigh the options very carefully. I certainly do not want to be responsible for someone getting sick and even dying because I have acted irresponsibly. I believe that in this time God is revealing to us that the church is much more than a building or a structure. It is an opportunity for the church to experience what Jesus intended for it to be, a body of believers that minister to the needs of the community, acting as the hands and feet of Jesus. In the book of Acts, 39 of the 40 miracles that were performed, were done so outside the walls of the church. So, this time can be, and is, an incredible opportunity.
***
Read the national story that is part of this project and see the national church database here.
Read Pastor Jerry Lewis' Q&A here.
A direct link to the national church database here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.