The McDowell News reached out to some local pastors to find out how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting their churches and their forms of worship. The Rev. Jerry Lewis is the lead pastor of Grace Community Church. The following are the questions and his answers.
Will the COVID-19 situation change the way places of worship minister to their congregations in the future?
In the short term there will be changes in how we minister to our people. However, the greatest long term change will be in how we worship together, since COVID-19 seems to be more apt to spread when folks are gathered for a longer period of time.
Will more church-goers watch services online?
I think streaming services will continue with greater viewership. Someone said it is very important that we view what has happened, not as an interruption but as a disruption. An interruption returns things to normal, a disruption results in a new normal. For some, they may not feel comfortable returning to a gathered service for a long time. Online worship will continue to be a critical opportunity for those people to engage with others.
What might all of this do to a church’s financial support?
I believe people should support their churches for two reasons: it is a biblical mandate and the church is doing meaningful work with the money. As long as churches remain focused on their mission, I do not see church support declining. Churches will have to find new ways for their people to give, however. That will be critically important.
Will any church rituals be changed for good? (i.e. communion, passing the offering plate, Sunday school, vacation Bible school, community service projects)
Yes, many of these practices will change. Anything that is touched by multiple people will have to be adjusted. At Grace, we no longer plan to pass the offering plate. We will examine everything that has multiple touches and adjust.
How do you as a faith leader feel about the “religious liberties” response we’ve seen from some churches that have defied/bucked state orders?
This appears to be a moot point in light of the U.S. District’s Judge decision last Saturday.
