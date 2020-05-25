YMCA to open pools, outdoor group exercise and summer day camp on June 1

The YMCA of Western North Carolina announced Thursday that its facilities, including the Corpening Memorial YMCA, will reopen their indoor and outdoor pools, outdoor group exercise, and summer day camps on June 1.
However, the gyms and indoor wellness centers will remain closed, according to a news release.
“Today we learned that gyms will not be included in North Carolina’s Phase 2 of easing restrictions,” said Paul Vest, president and CEO of the YMCA of Western North Carolina. “We are disappointed because we know our wellness centers improve health and give us the opportunity to connect with people we care about. However, it’s the love we have for our members and communities that compels us to follow the path that our state has provided to reopen with safety at the forefront.”
While the doors of the wellness centers remain closed, other doors are opening even wider.
Beginning June 1, the indoor pools will open again.
“We are excited to welcome you back to pool season,” said Vest. “Indoor pools will reopen at the Asheville YMCA, Black Mountain YMCA, Corpening Memorial YMCA, Hendersonville Family YMCA, and the Reuter Family YMCA. We will also open Patton Pool in Hendersonville.
The YMCA of Western North Carolina is excited to kick off a series of outdoor group exercise classes while continuing to provide virtual classes you can enjoy at home. The summer day camp will return to give children ages 5-12 fun and adventure.
Please check ymcawnc.org, the YMCA of WNC mobile app, and social media for updates on hours, schedules, and safety measures.
“We know that for a while longer, visits to restaurants, stores, and even our Y will feel a bit different,” said Vest. “We’ve worked with health experts and our local health department to prepare our facilities for your safe return. We’re grateful for your understanding and for the concern you’ve shared for our staff who are stepping up during this pandemic to feed our community, provide emergency child care, make wellness calls to seniors feeling isolated, help people stay healthy at home, and organize blood and supply drives. We remain grateful to our members and donors for continuing to #StayWithUs as we continue to serve our neighbors when they need us most.”
For more information about the Y’s emergency response efforts and reopening plans, or to make a donation to sustain its operations and staff, please visit ymcawnc.org.
