February 5, 1937 - April 19, 2020 Charles Richard "Dick" Abernathy Sr., 83, passed away peacefully in the hands of God at the McDowell Hospital, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Dick loved old cars, delivering home meals, golfing with friends and spending time with his family. Dick joined the U.S. Air Force when he was 18 and retired from the military. He was a patriot. He retired to Marion because everyone "smiled and waved." Dick was born Feb. 5, 1937, to the late Charles William and Grace Elizabeth Abernathy of Elk Garden, W.Va. He is survived by a brother, Dale, and sisters, Jean Knotts (Cliff) and Dot Schonley. Dick met the love of his life, Barbara Anderson, in 1957, in Panama City, Fla. He would joke that it was his 54 Chevy Convertible that won her over. They were married in 1958 and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Dick and Barbara had three children, Charles R. Abernathy, Jr. Dorothy Lynne Hood, (Christopher) and Eric A. Abernathy (Sulhay). Dick was known to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Pops. The grandchildren include Kaite Reid, Eric and Ryan Thompson, Andrew and Alex Abernathy (Teresa/mother) and Andrea Abernathy. There are multiple great-grandchildren, and special family members that he loved. Pops and Barbara attended Story Memorial Presbyterian Church and loved minister Ed Olson and all of the members. We appreciate their prayers. We cannot express strong enough appreciation to the hospital staff and the lovely nurses and also the emergency workers that cared for him. The family is going to have a private funeral service at Westmoreland Funeral Home and Dick will be laid to rest at McDowell Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McDowell Home Delivered Meals Program, 100 Spaulding Rd., Marion, NC 28752. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.