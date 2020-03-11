March 9, 2020 Betty Jean Ward Andrews, 68, of the North Cove Community, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at her residence. A native of McDowell County, Betty was born to the late Otis Ward and Mabel Denny. She worked in packing at Parker's Hosiery. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church for over 30 years, and she truly loved her church family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Ward. Those left to cherish Mrs. Andrews' memory include her husband of 50 years, Gene Andrews; two children, Travis Andrews (Jennifer) and Jeanne Andrews Elliott (Travis); and one granddaughter, Lily Andrews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12, at 2 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Ashford Community Cemetery. Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion www.kirkseymarion.com

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Andrews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

