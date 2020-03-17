July 12, 1952 - March 10, 2020 Ronnie "Ladd" Bailey, 67, of Old Fort, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Mr. Bailey was born July 12, 1952, in McDowell County, to the late Grady and Evelyn Bailey. He loved spending time with his family. Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping and fishing. He was always joking and making everyone laugh. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Bailey; sister, Irene Taylor; and brother, Troy Bailey. Ronnie is survived by his sons, Nick Bailey (Alison), Keith Craig (Misty) and Randy Craig; sisters, Joann Bailey, Joyce Morgan, and Barbara Loftis (Richard); brothers, Earl Bailey, Zane Bailey, and Ricky Bailey (Becky); grandchildren, MacKenzie, Karsen, Kamden, Miles, Starlynn, Cody, Dakota, Jessica, Austin, Randall, and Kaitlyn; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and beloved pets, Ozzi and Athena. A graveside service will be held Friday, March 20, at 1 p.m., in Mountain View Memorial Park. Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Service information
1:00PM
Tabernacle Rd.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC 28711
