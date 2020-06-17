June 6, 1948 - June 14, 2020 Hazel Wagoner Ballard, age 72, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away on the evening of Sunday, June 14, 2020 at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville. The daughter of the late Carlie and Luereine Caudill Wagoner, she was born in Wilkes County, North Carolina on June 06, 1948. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Patricia Barlowe, Gail Greene, Bonnie Wagoner and Sheila Wagoner; and three brothers, Earl Wagoner, Herman Wagoner and John Henry Caudill. Known for her amazing coconut cakes and oatmeal cookies, Hazel was an avid crossword puzzle wiz. She enjoyed watching NASCAR and wrestling. It touched Hazel's heart to be able to help those in need, but most of all, spending time and making precious memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who meant the world to her. Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of 26 years, Larry Dean Ballard; one daughter, Pamela Ann Wagner; two sons, Bobby Gwyn Greene (Tina) and Eddie Greene (Linda); one brother, Robert Wagoner; two sisters, Barbara Sharpe (Larry) and Linda Barlowe; eight grandchildren, Sheldon Scott Wagner, Terri Minton, Heather Minton, Anthony Thompson, Anthony Scott Greene (Brittany), Bobby Gwyn Greene, Jr. (Jessica), Jessica Woody (Chad) and Amber Helton (Jesse); and twelve great-grandchildren, Scott Wagner, Jr., Skylar Wagner, Tori Wagner, Courtney Wagner, Hunter Clinton, Carlie Woody, Hailey Woody, Arianna Woody, Zachary Cole Greene, Adam Scott Greene, Madison Helton and Kinsley Helton. The family will receive friends today (Wednesday, June 17, 2020), from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Beam Funeral Service in Marion. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Pastor Jerry Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Ballard family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
