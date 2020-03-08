February 6, 1941 - March 6, 2020 Lois Gilliam Barlowe, age 79, of Old Fort, North Carolina, while surrounded by her loved ones, departed to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, March 06, 2020 at her residence. A native of McDowell County, born on February 06, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Adell Davis Gilliam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Gilliam. Lois, for 55 years, worked as a boarder at Parker Hosiery in Old Fort. She was very fond of basketball, and at one time coached for Old Fort Ladybugs for 8 years. Lois was a fan of the Carolina Tar Heels basketball team. A member of Cherry Springs Baptist Church, Lois loved every one, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving and wonderful husband of 59 years, Ernest Barlowe; two children, Maro Nazworth and Franklin Barlowe; one sister, Margaret Lavender; and one sister-in-law, Dianne Gilliam. Lois is also survived by her seven grandchildren, David, Kayla, Jeremy, Meghan, Brittany, Brandon and Alecia; seven great grandchildren; special aunt, Virginia Condrey; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Lois' life will be held on Monday, March 09, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. at Cherry Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Marty Conner and Pastor Tony Lunsford officiating. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M., one hour prior to the service at the church. www.beamfuneralservice.com

