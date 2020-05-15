November 12, 1995 - May 13, 2020 The Rev. Joseph "Joey" Bartlett, 24, of Marion, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Joey became an ordained minister, Oct. 29, 2017. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family.

