October 17, 1972 - March 19, 2020 In the early morning hours of Thursday, March 19, 2020, Jameel Taru Bounds, age 47, of the Pleasant Gardens Community, passed away and has gone to join his father, the late Howard Bounds, in his Heavenly home. A native of McDowell County, North Carolina, he was born on October 17, 1972. Following graduation from Drexel High School, Jameel attended Johnson and Wales University, along with Mars Hill University. His passion for the culinary arts was accentuated by his love of the elderly. He lived his life devoted to his family. A sensitive, shy little brother and son who was generous and thoughtful, Jameel never put himself before the care of his parents. Jameel is survived by his loving mother, Emily Edwards Bounds of Raeford, North Carolina; one sister, Jenai Bounds of Saluda, North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Aliza Hyde, Ivy Bounds and Tukki Bounds; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his canine companion, "Katy". Due to the current COVID-19 epidemic, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date and will be announced once it has been finalized. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Jameel's memory are asked to consider the Pleasant Gardens Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 988, Marion, North Carolina 28752, for the dedicated service that they provide the community. www.beamfuneralservice.com
