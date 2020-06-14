Mary Lawing Boyd went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on the morning of Friday, May 29, 2020. She was raised by a Christian mother and father, Charlie Clyde Lawing and Eva Watkins Lawing. Mary Lawing Boyd was a deeply devoted Christian lady, but had been unable to worship God in church due to many years of declining health. Nevertheless, she worshiped Him every day of her life, regardless of where she was or how she felt. She believed in the one and only, true, Triune God of the Bible and trusted on the Lord Jesus Christ unto salvation. She believed in the Gospel, as presented in 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 and had the "Romans Road" plan of salvation handwritten in her Bible. She wanted more than anything, in addition to herself, for her children and grandchildren to be true-born again Christians, disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ; to obey and serve Him first and foremost. Mary raised both her children in church - she had them in church regularly and faithfully every week. She wanted her family's legacy to be the unfeigned faith described in 2 Timothy 1:5- this verse illustrates how she felt about her children and grandchildren. Mary's father, Charlie Lawing, helped build and organize West Court Baptist Church in Marion, as one of the first deacons. Mary was raised in this church and later become the youth choir director and pianist, as well as the girls Sunday school teacher. Mary was a strong advocate of Bible memorization, and believed young people especially should memorize Scripture in order to strengthen their faith (Romans 10:17). She encouraged her daughter, Brett, to memorize large passages of Scripture beginning at age seven, and took her to the BMA Bible Memory Camp in Cleveland, Georgia during the summers. Mary also encouraged the girls in her Sunday school class to memorize Scripture and took them to the BMA Bible Memory Camp, where children who memorize Scripture were edified. In her healthier years, Mary was very active in the Christian Women's Club. She volunteered for the local school system, helping tutor children with reading and math. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the hospital, and various local charities. Mary was an accomplished decorator, winning awards for home and storefront lighting contests, as well as parade floats. She was a talented seamstress, painter, gardener, pianist, and singer. Arts and crafts were one of her specialties, and she made several pieces that were raffled off by charities and fundraisers. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and sang in local musical reviews and plays. Mary was a highly skilled executive assistant, working for different local industries. She also worked for the U.S. Forest Service. Mary was an extremely loving and supportive mother, and above all, her greatest love was following and supporting her children's and grandchildren's activities. Mary was predeceased by sister, Wynema Lawing Kanipe and four brothers, Walter, Clyde, J.B. and Jesse Lawing. Surviving are her son, Charles Lawing "Chuck" Cordell and wife, Cindy; daughter, Brett Olivia Boyd; and three grandchildren, Caroline Cordell Day (Chad), Molly Craig Cordell, and Charlie Lawing Cordell. Mary will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A graveside service was held on Saturday, June 06, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at McDowell Memorial Park, with Dr. Carey Hedgpeth officiating. Memorials may be made to Faith at Work Ministry, P.O. Box 24106 Greenville, South Carolina 29616.
