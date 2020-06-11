June 1, 1948 - June 9, 2020 Jesse Brady, 72, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born June 1, 1948, in Gadsden, Ala. and grew up in Madison County. Jesse was the son of the late Robert Brady Sr. and Lillian Beatrice Corn Brady. Jesse enjoyed fishing, hunting and farming. He was a man of few words and knower of all things. Jesse loved his family dearly and will be missed by them. Surviving Jesse is his wife of 30 years, Laura Taylor Brady; six children, Melinda Durham (Darrell) of Asheville, Angie Brady (Michael) of Weaverville, Lisa Coker (Joe) of Anderson, S.C., Jennifer Kime (Joe) of Old Fort, Amanda Pressley (Mike), Old Fort, and David Taylor (Kayla) of Black Mountain; three sisters, Nadine Fisher, Elizabeth Buckner, and Lynne Davis (Verlan); two sister-in-laws, Zelda and Judy Brady; 11 grandchildren, Glen Buckner, Justin Anderson, Zechariah English, Jesse English, Blake Coker, Kylie Coker, Zoie Coker, Rylie Coker, Madison Kime, Joseph Kime, and Jackson Kime; one great-granddaughter, Angel English. A graveside service will be held at Cherry Springs Memorial Park Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

