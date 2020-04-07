March 14, 1934 - April 5, 2020 Dollie Blankenship Brown, 86, of Old Fort, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. She retired from Old Fort Finishing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Brown. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

