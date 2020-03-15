March 10, 2020 Robert Lee Brown, 90, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Rose Hill Retirement Community. Bob, a native of North Cove, was born in 1929, to the late Benny Bryan Brown and Bertie Swofford. As a young man, Bob worked on the Clinchfield Railroad. He was employed for over 30 years with the Asheville Citizen Times as a pressman. He attended Tennessee Technical University, and, following that, served in the United States Air Force achieving rank of master sergeant. Later in life, he enjoyed ownership and flying his private plane. He also enjoyed gardening and beekeeping. Bob was a faithful member of Conley Memorial Presbyterian Church in Marion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, June Roberts Brown; a son, Robert Dale Brown; and two sisters, Priscilla Brown Clark and Janice Brown Green. He is survived by his best friend and longtime second wife, Lucille Brown; two children, Bryan Brown and Renee Dale; five grandchildren, Nicholas Brown, Shaunte Brown, Benjamin Ingle, Emma Dale, William Dale; and three great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Kirksey Funeral Home in Marion, Tuesday, March 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. Military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force will follow. Interment will occur at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Kirksey Funeral Home www.kirkseymarion.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Marion PD: One arrest leads to the closing of four cases
-
I-40 attack: Suspects -- one toothless -- jump Good Samaritan, authorities say
-
Report: Four caught after breaking into Marion residence
-
McDowell school leaders discuss coronavirus precautions
-
Report: Two arrested after probation search turns up methamphetamine
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.