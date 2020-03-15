March 10, 2020 Robert Lee Brown, 90, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Rose Hill Retirement Community. Bob, a native of North Cove, was born in 1929, to the late Benny Bryan Brown and Bertie Swofford. As a young man, Bob worked on the Clinchfield Railroad. He was employed for over 30 years with the Asheville Citizen Times as a pressman. He attended Tennessee Technical University, and, following that, served in the United States Air Force achieving rank of master sergeant. Later in life, he enjoyed ownership and flying his private plane. He also enjoyed gardening and beekeeping. Bob was a faithful member of Conley Memorial Presbyterian Church in Marion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 40 years, June Roberts Brown; a son, Robert Dale Brown; and two sisters, Priscilla Brown Clark and Janice Brown Green. He is survived by his best friend and longtime second wife, Lucille Brown; two children, Bryan Brown and Renee Dale; five grandchildren, Nicholas Brown, Shaunte Brown, Benjamin Ingle, Emma Dale, William Dale; and three great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Kirksey Funeral Home in Marion, Tuesday, March 17, from 9 to 10 a.m. Military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force will follow. Interment will occur at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Kirksey Funeral Home www.kirkseymarion.com

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.