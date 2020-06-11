Romulus Jack Brown, 85, son of the late Romulus Jahue Brown and Phoebe Daniels Brown died on the morning of Sunday, June 7, 2020. His final days were spent with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his only son, Romulus Tyrone; and his only brother, Henry Seawell. Jack spent his formative years helping his dad and grandad with the farming chores in North Cove. He became a Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was valedictorian of his North Cove high school class. Jack attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Wanda Seaton. He then attended UNC where he earned a Master's degree in Mathematics. It was in Chapel Hill that he became a lifelong avid Tarheel fan. Jack spent most of his career in Lynchburg, Virginia working in the nuclear energy field. He was a Senior Analyst with the Areeva Company, where he was known by his co-workers as the "computer wizard". After retiring, Jack moved back to the mountains he loved. He spent his time gardening, playing golf, traveling, and working sudoku puzzles. Besides his wife, Jack is survived by his daughter, Mimi B. Griffith, two grandsons, Dustin Griffith and Jesse Griffith and wife, Vanna, and one great-granddaughter, Vanessa Griffith. He was also survived by 2 nieces, 3 nephews, and 3 cousins. As a memorial please consider Hospice of the Carolina Foothills or Concord Methodist church. No date has been set for a memorial service at this time. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Robinson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828)-559-8111.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: McDowell authorities seek suspects in I-40 shooting Sunday night
-
Hundreds turn out for peaceful vigils in Marion, Old Fort
-
WANTED: Suspects involved in I-40 shooting Sunday night
-
McDowell coronavirus cases top 100. Second person dies, health officials say
-
Report: Man charged with firing gun into vehicle with people inside
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.