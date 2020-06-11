Romulus Jack Brown, 85, son of the late Romulus Jahue Brown and Phoebe Daniels Brown died on the morning of Sunday, June 7, 2020. His final days were spent with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his only son, Romulus Tyrone; and his only brother, Henry Seawell. Jack spent his formative years helping his dad and grandad with the farming chores in North Cove. He became a Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was valedictorian of his North Cove high school class. Jack attended Berea College in Berea, Kentucky where he met and married his wife of 63 years, Wanda Seaton. He then attended UNC where he earned a Master's degree in Mathematics. It was in Chapel Hill that he became a lifelong avid Tarheel fan. Jack spent most of his career in Lynchburg, Virginia working in the nuclear energy field. He was a Senior Analyst with the Areeva Company, where he was known by his co-workers as the "computer wizard". After retiring, Jack moved back to the mountains he loved. He spent his time gardening, playing golf, traveling, and working sudoku puzzles. Besides his wife, Jack is survived by his daughter, Mimi B. Griffith, two grandsons, Dustin Griffith and Jesse Griffith and wife, Vanna, and one great-granddaughter, Vanessa Griffith. He was also survived by 2 nieces, 3 nephews, and 3 cousins. As a memorial please consider Hospice of the Carolina Foothills or Concord Methodist church. No date has been set for a memorial service at this time. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Robinson family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828)-559-8111.

