January 17, 1931 - April 1, 2020 Wilda Eskew Brown, 89, of North Cove Township of McDowell County, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, of natural causes. Wilda was born to the late Elbert Burton "EB" and Pearl Hylbert Eskew Jan. 17, 1931, in Fayetteville, Fayette County, W.Va. Wilda was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Henry S. Brown of North Cove. She is survived by her children, David R. Brown of Morganton, John M. Brown and wife, Katie, of Charlotte, H. Burt Brown and wife, Kathryn, of High Point, Laurie B. Miles and husband, Blair, of North Cove, and Shelley B. Lenckus and husband, Harold ,of Clayton; and 10 grandchildren. The family will hold a memorial service for Wilda at a later date when family and friends can come together and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 8806 Linville Rd., Marion, NC, 28752; or Assure the Future organization, 300 Enola Rd., Morganton, NC, 28655, for J. Iverson Riddle's Mimosa cottage. Westmoreland Funeral home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

