January 17, 1931 - April 1, 2020 Wilda Eskew Brown, 89, of North Cove Township of McDowell County, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, of natural causes. Wilda was born to the late Elbert Burton "EB" and Pearl Hylbert Eskew Jan. 17, 1931, in Fayetteville, Fayette County, W.Va. Wilda was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Henry S. Brown of North Cove. She is survived by her children, David R. Brown of Morganton, John M. Brown and wife, Katie, of Charlotte, H. Burt Brown and wife, Kathryn, of High Point, Laurie B. Miles and husband, Blair, of North Cove, and Shelley B. Lenckus and husband, Harold ,of Clayton; and 10 grandchildren. The family will hold a memorial service for Wilda at a later date when family and friends can come together and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord United Methodist Church, 8806 Linville Rd., Marion, NC, 28752; or Assure the Future organization, 300 Enola Rd., Morganton, NC, 28655, for J. Iverson Riddle's Mimosa cottage. Westmoreland Funeral home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Shooting in Nebo leads to attempted murder charges
-
7 staff members, 1 resident at Burke care facility among those infected with COVID-19
-
McDowell Commissioners considering new restrictions because of COVID-19
-
Two more test positive in McDowell. Total coronavirus cases at 7
-
Report: Marion woman slumped over in car charged with drug possession
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.