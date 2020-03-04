April 23, 1951 - February 29, 2020
On the morning of Saturday, February 29, 2020, Mr. Danny "Buck" Buckner, age 68, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly at his residence.
The son of the late Daniel Boone Buckner and Dora Foster Stiger, he was born in McDowell County on April 23, 1951. Buck was known for his love of all things related to guns, music, Harley-Davidson, and Cleveland Indians Baseball. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, he served in Vietnam and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. Buck will be remembered for his sweet and easy going demeaner. Above everything else, his greatest love was for his family, including his son, who was his greatest pride and joy.
Buck leaves behind to cherish his memory, his fiancée, Donna Taylor; his son, Daniel Buckner; and a brother, Chuck Hoerig and fiancée, Ashley Deitz. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him dearly.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, where military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force.
A funeral procession will depart Beam Funeral Service & Crematory at 1:20 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, traveling to the Western Carolina Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Buckner family.
