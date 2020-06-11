On the evening of Monday, June 08, 2020, Mrs. Ann Marie Gibson Carroll, age 64 of Nebo, passed away following a brief illness, at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina. The daughter of the late James William Gibson and Pansy Reel Gibson, she was born on February 01, 1956 in McDowell County. Ann was retired from the McDowell Department of Social Services following twenty years of dedicated service. She loved shopping and going to yard sales especially with her granddaughter, Mayce. A loving mother, grandmother and friend, Ann will be greatly missed by all who had the chance to know her. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, is her loving husband Edward Carroll, who passed away in 2017. Left behind to cherish her memories are her son Charlie Carroll, and his fiancée, Heather Huskins; one sister Evelyn King; and one precious granddaughter, Mayce Carroll. A graveside service to celebrate Ann's life will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., at McDowell Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Edward. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Carroll family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828)-559-8111.
