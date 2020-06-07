April 8, 1943 - May 25, 2020 Barbara Kanipe Cataldi, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born in Marion, April 8, 1943, to Bryson and Mae Weatherman Kanipe. She served over 20 years as a court reporter for the State of North Carolina and for the Federal Courts before retiring in 1997. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Bryson; sister, Helen Malone; and daughter, Daphne. She is survived by her husband, Adam J. Cataldi Jr.; son, Bob Peterson (Jamie); daughters, Amy Peterson and Melissa Peterson Smith (Luke); brother, Dean Kanipe (Carolyn); and nine grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held for her at a later date. Donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association or the Hospice Foundation of America. Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Cataldi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.