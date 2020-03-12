June 8, 1945 - March 10, 2020 On the morning of Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Mr. Douglas Gibbs Cauthen, age 74 of the Glenwood community, departed to be with the Lord following an extended battle with cancer. A native of McDowell County, Doug was born on June 08, 1945 to the late Carl Hazel Cauthen and Cordelia Lee Gibbs Cauthen. Doug, an avid car enthusiast, formerly worked at Ballew Motor Company, and Jim Cook Chevrolet. He later became the owner and operator of Cauthen Automotive and Wrecker Service for over thirty years. He enjoyed hot rods and drag racing, as well as collecting diecast model cars and cookie jars. A loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to many, Doug will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Cauthen, and a brother, Stan Cauthen. Left to cherish his precious memories are his wife of forty-seven love filled years, Lois Elliott Cauthen; a son, David Cauthen (Jayme); two brothers, J.W. "Bill" Cauthen and Steve Cauthen (Renee) and a sister, Pat Cauthen (J.D.). He also leaves behind one grandson, Nathaniel Cauthen (Brittney), and one precious great grandchild, Gus Cauthen. A funeral service to celebrate Doug's life and homegoing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with Reverend Dennis Love officiating. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to wish a special thank you to CarePartners Hospice of McDowell County for their exceptional love and care for Doug and his family in their time of need. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Cauthen family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
