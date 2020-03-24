March 1, 1940 - March 22, 2020 Robert "Bob" Cheek Sr., 80, of Nebo, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Lois Conner Cheek. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

