July 15, 1945 - March 17, 2020 Alonzo "Pops" Hoyle Clontz Sr., 74, of Swannanoa, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Alonzo was born July 15, 1945, in McDowell County to the late Edgar and Faye Clontz. Alonzo enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan. He had a passion for playing his guitar and bluegrass music. He was a member of Grove Stone Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Clontz; sister, Lenita Williams; and brother-in-law, Gene Rhom. Alonzo is survived by his children, Amy J. Clontz, David Clontz (Lisa), Lonnie Clontz, and Daniel Clontz (Lori); siblings, Ronald "Butch" Clontz (Carolyn), Freddie Clontz (Carolyn), Edward Clontz (Brenda); Jeannette Rhom, and Linda Mann (Clifford); four grandchildren, Samantha Clontz, Alex Clontz (Sawyer), Sierra Harchanko (Neil) and Laurel Clontz. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, March 19, at 2 p.m., at Grove Stone Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Long officiating. Burial will be in Mountain View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Harwood Home for Funerals www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com

