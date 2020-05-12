May 25, 1928 - May 10, 2020 Marianna Ann Elliott Cowan, age 91, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Rose Hill Retirement Community in Marion. The daughter of the late W. P. Elliott and Emma Hensley Elliott, she was born in McDowell County, North Carolina on May 25, 1928. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Cowan, Sr.; three brothers, Bill Elliott, Mack Elliott and Norman Elliott; and one sister, Margaret McFadden. During her entire career, Marianna proudly taught 3rd grade at West Marion Elementary School. She had served as a volunteer at the McDowell Mission and was greatly involved at the Senior Center. Marianna, who was a devoted Christian lady and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, was a lifelong member of Story Memorial Presbyterian Church in Marion. Marianna is survived by her two sons, Joseph W. Cowan (Jane) and Doane E. Cowan; one sister, Juanita Lonon; one brother, Neal Elliott; three grandchildren, Misty Goode (Matt), Joseph Cowan III (Amanda) and Courtney Sparks (Sam); and four great-grandchildren, Isabella Cowan, Dyllan Goode, Presley Cowan and Hastings Sparks. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Cowan's memory are asked to consider McDowell Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 297, Marion, North Carolina 28752 (www.mcdowellmission.com) and/or W. P. Elliott Scholarship Fund C/O Story Memorial Presbyterian Church, 174 Shady Lane, Marion, North Carolina 28752. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Cowan family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828) 559-8111.
