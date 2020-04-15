September 29, 1982 - April 12, 2020

Jackie Croke, 37, of Marion, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Croke family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Croke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.