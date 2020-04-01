January 26, 1940 - March 30, 2020 During the evening hours of Monday, March 30, 2020, Mr. Jack Curtis, age 80 of Marion, entered into the gates of Heaven for his eternal rest at Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion. The son of the late Woodrow Wilson Curtis, and Dorothy Schism Curtis, he was born in McDowell County on January 26, 1940. A member of Carson's Chapel Methodist Church, Jack had many friends with whom he loved to fellowship with. As a former truck driver, Jack retired from an Alaskan logging company, where he devoted many years of service. A man who enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest, Jack will be greatly missed by all who had the chance to know him. Left to cherish his memory are his one sister, Mary Ann Biddix; and a host of nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at a later date. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory www.beamfuneralservice.com
