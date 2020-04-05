April 28, 1940 - March 30, 2020 Maurice E. Davis, 79, of Swannanoa, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. Mr. Davis was born April 28, 1940, in McDowell County to the late Glenn T. and Alta G. Davis. He has been a resident of Buncombe County for 57 years. Maurice retired from Volvo Construction Equipment. He was active in his church Sunday school and choir. He was a Charter member of the Swannanoa Lions Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister; infant grandson, James Allen Haywood; and sister-in-law, Peggy Davis. Maurice is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margo Davis; daughters, Maureen Haywood (Allen) of Greensboro, and Mary Dale (Joel) of Pageland, S.C.; sisters, Marlene Coyle (Sam) of Morehead City, and Cheryl Harper (Terry) of Fairmont, W.Va.; brothers, Harold Davis of Arden, and Don Davis (Phyllis) of Old Fort; three grandchildren, David (Shelby), Jacob and Kirsten Dale; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Care Adult Day Care Services, Buncombe County, 68 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803, www.mountaincareservices.org; Black Mountain Center Foundation, 932 Old US 70 Hwy, Black Mountain, NC 28711, www.bmc-foundation.org; or Memorycare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803, www.memorycare.org. Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
