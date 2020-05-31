July 3, 1934 - May 29, 2020 Mr. Carol Davis joined his wife of 63 years, Ruth Black Davis, at their new home in Heaven. At the age of 85, Carol passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Brian Center in Spruce Pine. A native of McDowell County, Carol was born July 3, 1934, to the late John Davis and Nellie Briggs Davis. Carol retired from Great Lakes Carbon Plant in Morganton, and was an active member of the Mount Mitchell Shriners. He was Pass Master of 237 Mystic Tie Masonic Lodge in Marion, and mentored many men through the years. Carol served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. An avid Duke fan, Carol enjoyed following their games. He was a family man, who worked hard to supply the needs of his family. Carol loved his wife, children and grandchildren dearly and they meant the world to him. Surviving him are two sons, Phillip Davis and wife, Donna Kay, and Wayne Davis and wife, Donna Lynn, both of Marion; daughter, Vickie Davis Biggerstaff and husband, Michael, of Spruce Pine; two sisters, Betty Jean Hunt and Patsy Clark and husband, Eugene, both of Marion; two brothers, Lester Davis and wife, Delores, of Old Fort and Jerry Davis of Marion; three grandchildren, Dr. Melody Wrench and husband, Ben, Laura Pittman and husband, Jeff and Katie Davis, RVT; and one great-grandchild, Brantley Wayne Pittman. The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 2, at 11 a.m., in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home with Dr. Tom Walker officiating. Interment in Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV, 25438, www.//lovetotherescue.org. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
