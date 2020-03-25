February 5, 1962 - March 21, 2020 Pastor Donald "Lee" Davis, of Marion, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Davis. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Davis family.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.