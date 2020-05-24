James Malone Duncan, age 80, of Marion, North Carolina passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Aston Park Health Care in Asheville. A native of McDowell County, James was born on January 15, 1940 to the late Paul and Verlie Roberson Duncan. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Claudette Henderson, Virginia Duncan, Viola Fields, Vinnie Curtis and Ellis Duncan. James was a proud United States Army veteran who always put others before himself. He was a member of many organizations such as Masons, Shriners, American Legion and First Responder for the Ashford-North Cove Fire Department. James was an avid guitarist and loved bluegrass gospel. His life goal was to help people in need. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of fifty-three years, Nancy Duncan; three children, Stephen Duncan, Sharon Duncan Bowman (Sam) and Kristy Duncan; and one brother, Ernest Ransom Duncan. Also surviving James are two grandchildren, Eric Simmons and John "Mitchell" Simmons; two bonus granddaughters, Bridget Lewis (Jerry) and Chelsea Krause (Brandon) and two bonus great-grandchildren, Hunter and Daniel Lewis. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service with the Reverend Gary Greene officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Duncan family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828)-559-8111.

