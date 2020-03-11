April 24, 1953 - March 7, 2020 Patsy Caroline Duncan Early, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 07, 2020. She was born April 24, 1953 in Marion, North Carolina. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Daniel Duncan and Mary Dulaney Duncan. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Danny C. Early who died in 2015. Patsy was a graduate of McDowell High School. She earned an Associate Degree in Graphic Design at McDowell Community College where she was also a member of the National Honor Society. She is survived by four sisters, Rita Hall (Dennie), Janet Clark (Duane), Kay Crisp and Sandra Grant (Allen); and a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her God Daughter, Janet Cable; and family neighbor which she claimed as a son, Alan McGhee. Patsy had a tremendous love for all animals and leaves behind two pets, Casper and Maggie May. Patsy always said "If anyone ever asks how I wanted to be remembered, please say the following about me, I loved God. I loved my family without end. My family, friends, and pets were the most important things in my life." Patsy was one of the most kind-hearted ladies you could meet and was ready to offer a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be missed by many. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the residence of Mrs. Early. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her memory are asked to consider, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, North Carolina 28043 or by visiting www.hocf.org. www.beamfuneralservice.com
