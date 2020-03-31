Roy Edwards, 84, died Sunday, March 29, 2020. The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A private family funeral will be held for Mr. Edwards. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

