April 6, 1940 - March 16, 2020 Mr. William Donald "Don" Edwards, 79, of Marion, passed away at his home, Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born in McDowell County, April 6, 1940, to the late Carl Edwards and Mamie Hollifield Edwards. He was preceded in death by infant brother, Harold Dean. Following graduation from Marion High School (class of 1958), he entered the U.S. Army and served 20 years, attaining the rank of chief warrant officer III. He served a tour in Vietnam and was a Bronze Star recipient. He earned a Masters of Arts in Administration and served seven years with Department of Defense. Returning to Marion, he served as chief deputy under Sheriffs Bobby R. Haynes and Jackie Turner. In 2003, he retired as director of the Criminal Justice Program, Mayland Community College. Don brought a level of professionalism to law enforcement in Western North Carolina and was a beloved instructor to a generation of law enforcement officers. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed farming, history, golf, music, upholstering furniture, a good western, and a cold beverage on a sunny day. He was a member of East Marion Baptist Church. He was a Shriner, member and Past Master of the Mystic Tie Lodge #237 A.F.& A.M., and member of The American Legion. Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Wilma Vallina Edwards; three daughters: Donna Edwards, Allyson Greene and husband, Dudley, and Heather Edwards; two stepsons, Wayne "Allen" Moore Jr. and wife, Brett, and Michael Moore and husband, Robert; two sisters, Carolyn Ledford and Joyce Gurley and husband, Bobby; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson. A service of remembrance and celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with Pastor Andrew Walker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. At the conclusion of the service, Masonic Rites will be conducted, followed by full military honors. Burial will be in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain, at a later date. Flowers are acceptable and appreciated however, those desiring to make a contribution in his memory are encouraged to consider Hospice of the Carolina Foothills at hocf.org/donate, or to his church at embc.church/give-online. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
