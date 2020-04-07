August 9, 1920 - April 4, 2020 Mrs. Verdie Davis Elliott, 99, of Marion, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion. A graveside service will be held today (Tuesday, April 7), at 11 a.m., at Cherry Springs Memorial Park, with the Rev. Marty Conner officiating. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

