April 11, 1925 - June 6, 2020 Dimple Gouge Fortner, 95, of Marion, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion in Marion. Born April 11, 1925, in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of Ed and Callie McGuire Crowder. Dimple was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Calvin Gouge and Claude Fortner; daughters, Jean Renfro, Connie Gouge and Cathy Hughes; grandsons, Calvin Wesley Gouge and Curtis Renfro; five brothers; and four sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Claude Gouge and wife, Hazel, of Marion, Terry Gouge and Grace of Troy; a sister, Grace Vanke; five grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dimple loved to play bingo and her word search books. The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Dimple Fortner at 11 a.m., today (Tuesday June 9), at Webb Funeral Home, with Pastor Scottie Calloway officiating. A time to support the family and share memories will be held at 10 a.m. until the service hour. Webb Funeral Home www.webbfh.com

