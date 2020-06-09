April 11, 1925 - June 6, 2020 Dimple Gouge Fortner, 95, of Marion, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion in Marion. Born April 11, 1925, in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of Ed and Callie McGuire Crowder. Dimple was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Calvin Gouge and Claude Fortner; daughters, Jean Renfro, Connie Gouge and Cathy Hughes; grandsons, Calvin Wesley Gouge and Curtis Renfro; five brothers; and four sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Claude Gouge and wife, Hazel, of Marion, Terry Gouge and Grace of Troy; a sister, Grace Vanke; five grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dimple loved to play bingo and her word search books. The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Dimple Fortner at 11 a.m., today (Tuesday June 9), at Webb Funeral Home, with Pastor Scottie Calloway officiating. A time to support the family and share memories will be held at 10 a.m. until the service hour. Webb Funeral Home www.webbfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Hundreds turn out for peaceful vigils in Marion, Old Fort
-
UPDATE: McDowell authorities seek suspects in I-40 shooting Sunday night
-
Vigils in Marion, Old Fort seek to shine a light on hate, racism, injustice
-
Friday update: 15 more positive coronavirus tests in McDowell. Total at 94
-
McDowell coronavirus cases top 100. Second person dies, health officials say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.