Beth Hughes Garrett, 51, of Mooresville, was eternally healed and received her angel wings Thursday, May 21, 2020, after a valiant battle with brain cancer. A fighter to the very end, she amazed doctors, nurses, therapists and staff at Duke Medical Center and Iredell Memorial Hospital with her strength and tenacity. Not once did she ever lose faith or ask, "why me". No matter how challenging a particular day may have been for her, she was always smiling, a smile that would brighten any room or the whole world! She never gave up or gave in, which was true of everything she did in life. We are forever grateful for those God placed with her during her fight, as much of it occurred under COVID-19 restrictions that limited her to FaceTime as her only communication means with her family and friends. Beth leaves a legacy of kindness, and we ask everyone who knew her to do their best to emulate Beth's love for God, family, life, and others as best they can to honor her memory. Whether you knew her as a teacher, from an exercise class, from Josh's Farmers Market, or from her childhood years in Marion, you never forgot her smile or how she made you feel. Beth really saw people, and she went out of her way to take care of anyone and everyone, never ever wanting to draw attention to herself. Beth was preceded in death by her father, Paul Hughes; and grandparents. Beth is survived by her husband of 27 years, Thomas; two beautiful daughters, Camryn Beth and Caroline Brooke; mother, Charlotte Hughes, of Marion; brother, Greg (Amy), of Old Fort; niece, Brittany Hughes, of Old Fort; nephew, Seth Hughes, of Old Fort; and loving cousins and hundreds of friends. The family sends our special thanks and appreciation to (at Duke Medical Center) Dr. Allan Friedman, Dr. Theresa Williamson, Dr. Senthil Radhakrsihnan, and all of her nurses on the eighth floor at Duke Medical Pavilion in both Neuro ICU and Neuro Step-Down Unit, and (at Iredell MemorialSkilled Nursing Unit) the nurses and PT team with a very special thanks to Kristie Turner and Lindsay Smith, for the superb care they provided for our sweet Beth. We truly felt that they fell in love with her too, and gave her their best. We are forever grateful. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are forced to have a small and very limited family memorial service for Beth which will be held Monday, May 25. A celebration of life memorial will be held for Beth as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted enough to allow for a proper gathering of Beth's extended family and many, many friends, so we can truly celebrate Beth and what she meant to us all! In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rocky Mount United Methodist Church (1739 Perth Rd.; Mooresville, NC 28117) or the Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoe Box Ministry (via samaitanspurse.org and select GIVE, or P.O. Box 3000; Boone, NC 28607). Cavin-Cook Funeral Home www.cavin-cook.com
