September 16, 1926 - March 31, 2020 On the evening of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Mr. James "Donald" Good, age 93 of Marion, entered into the gates of Heaven at Mission McDowell in Marion. The son of the late Young Justice Good, and Vada McCall Good, he was born in McDowell County on September 16, 1926. A longtime member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, James loved to fellowship with his church family. He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years, During James's free time he enjoyed fishing and hunting. James was well known as a hard worker, great husband, and father who loved his family with his whole heart and will be missed by many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Williams Good; one sister Justine Woody along with one brother Marion Good. Left behind to cherish his memories are his children, Justin "Skipper" Good (Mona), Thomas Good (Susan),Deanna Napier (Jon), and Freida Rice (Terry) . Six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great- great Grandchild, along with two special friends Robert Lanning and Al Shew. A graveside service to remember James will be held on Friday, April, 03, 2020 at 12 P.M . at Hicks Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Junior Bailey officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked to be made to Meals that Heel at Clinchfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 429, Marion, NC 28752. Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Good family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

