January 16, 1941 - March 5, 2020 On the afternoon of Thursday, March 05, 2020, Mrs. Charlotte Jean Souther Grant, age 79 of Old Fort, went to be with the Lord after a period of declining health. A native of McDowell County, she was born on January 16, 1941 to the late Ted Roosevelt and Viola Burgin Souther. Charlotte attended Old Fort School where she graduated in 1959. In 1960 she married the love of her life, Freddie Grant and settled down to be a homemaker raising two children. Charlotte retired from Baxter Healthcare after twenty-five years of service. She was of the Baptist faith and was a founding member of Grace Community Church. Charlotte's life was always an adventure and she was known to have never met a stranger. She loved animals and always had several fur babies from the time she was a child. She also enjoyed shopping and was the best and sharing stories and jokes. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved 50's and 60's Music. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Elizabeth Grant; a granddaughter, Megan Elaine Grant; and a sister, Joan Souther. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of sixty years Freddie Grant; a son, Chris C. Grant (Sandra); two brothers, Roger Souther (Patsy), and Paul Souther. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Tyler Grant (Haley), Colby Grant (Amanda), and Bronson Gordon, as well as eight great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Charlotte's life will be held on Monday, March 09, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with the Reverend Jerry Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., prior to the service. www.beamfuneralservice.com
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
2:00PM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
