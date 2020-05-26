May 18, 1964 - May 24, 2020 In the evening of Sunday, May 24, 2020, Daniel William Gray, age 56 of Marion, North Carolina passed away at Memorial Campus-Asheville. A native of Herkimer County, New York, Daniel was born on May 18, 1964 to the late Edward William Hilts and Janice Moshier. He was preceded in death by one son, Daniel David Edward Gray. Daniel was a great husband, father and brother. He was an avid fisherman and a true friend to all. Daniel was also a mechanic, his hobbies included working on older hot rods in which Chevy's were his favorite. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan P. Gray; four children, Adam Dickens (Ciara), Crystal Dickens (Joshua Fisher), Christal Gray and Cynthia Gray; three siblings, Rhonda M. Peterson (Jay), Darlene M. Hilts and Hope-Elizabeth Gray (David). Also surviving Daniel are two grandchildren, Jonathan Benson and Storie Fisher who is due in August. A number of aunts, uncles and cousins; a special niece, Mercedes Wahl (Brian) and their children, Harlan and Marlie Wahl. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Gray family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

