October 10, 1951 - March 21, 2020 Carol "Anita" Hall is now at peace with her Lord and Savior. She passed away at the age of 68, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mission Hospital Memorial Campus in Asheville. A native of Yancey County, Anita was born Oct. 10, 1951, to the late Ernest Hall and Zella Laws Hall. Anita was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for 10 years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and shopping online. Anita was also a bookworm and enjoyed a good story. She was a pleasant person, who never met a stranger. She was an animal lover, especially of her dogs. Anita's family, who was dear to her heart, will miss her love and care for them. They will also miss her biscuits and vegetable casserole, which they consider to be the best. Anita was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Renee Robinson, who passed when she was two years old. Surviving Anita are her three sons, Darryl, Mark, and Kevin Robinson, all of Marion; sister, Eileen Buchanan (Stuart) of Green Mountain; brother, A.J. Hall (Barbara) of Yuba City, Calif.; special niece, Lorie McKinney (Alan) of Marion; five grandchildren, Richard Stewart, Jessica Stelma, Xavier Robinson, Starr Robinson and Tyler Robinson; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family is going to have a private graveside service at Double Island Baptist Church Cemetery in Yancey County, where Anita will be laid to rest with her daughter, Dawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Starlight Foundation in memory of Dawn Renee Robinson at 400 Corporate Pointe, Ste. 590, Culver City, CA 90230. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
