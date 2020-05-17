April 12, 2020 - May 14, 2020 Richard Hall, 71, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Mission Hospital Memorial Campus in Asheville. Richard was born April 12, 1949, in Yancey County to the late Eugene Hall and Nellie Grindstaff Hall. Richard was a business owner and took great pride in his dump truck. He stayed in drive all the time, always looking for work to be done. Richard was known for being on his own time and for being a jokester. He enjoyed drag racing, fishing, and camping with his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Eugene Hall; and two brothers, Morris Ray Hall and Ronnie Lee Hall. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sylvia Hall; two daughters, Tracy Jamison and husband, Mike, and Dana Hall, both of Marion; brother, Jerry Dean Hall and wife, Polly, of Newton; sister, Darla Johnson and husband, Rick, of Hickory; four grandchildren, Sarah Beth Cannon, Joey, Brian, and Adam Lunsford; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Kamdin Lunsford. A memorial service will be held today (Sunday, May 17), at 3 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with the Rev. Ken Burleson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., in the chapel of Westmoreland, prior to the service. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
