March 22, 2020 Pamelia Randolph Hardin, age 54, of Union Mills, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills-Inpatient Unit in Forest City. Her loving family was at her side. She was the daughter of Carolyn Irene Reel of Marion and the late Melvin Monroe Reel. Pamelia was preceded in death by a nephew, Donald Christopher Reel. An excellent homemaker and a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, Pamelia is survived by her husband, Tim Hardin, who was her soul mate for 26 years; her mother, Carolyn Irene Reel; two children, Cecilia Randolph and Justin Wayne Randolph; and one brother, Donald Eugene Reel and wife, Jeannie. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Community Cemetery in Old Fort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Hardin's memory are asked to consider, St. Jude Children's Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hardin family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
2:00PM
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.