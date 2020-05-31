March 16, 1934 - May 28, 2020 Jo Bivins Harmon, age 86, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away with her loved ones at her side at her residence on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The daughter of the late William and Laura Burleson Bivins, she was born in Catawba County, North Carolina on March 16, 1934. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Harmon; and two sons, Ronald Harmon and Phil Harmon. Loved by all who knew her, Jo had multiple jobs along her journey. At one time she was a preschool teacher (Kindergarten), secretary, interior decorator, children's writing, and travel agent and sold real estate up until she was 82. Jo was an amazing seamstress and was known as a mother to everyone, but sacrificed for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially on a cruise. A member of First Baptist Church of Old Fort, Jo supported the church youth groups. She is survived by one daughter, Teresa Coons (Kelly); one brother, Robert Bivins; five grandchildren, Ronald Harmon, Brandon Harmon, Kelly Harmon (Shelly), Jodi Soto (Andres) and Andrew Coons; and six great-grandchildren, Jayden, Grace, Eva, Elijah, Myles and Danika. A service to celebrate the life of Jo will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Old Fort with the Rev. Drew Dalton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church. Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her memory are asked to consider, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 www.stjude.org; and/or to First Baptist Church of Old Fort, P.O. Box 10, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Harmon family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
