July 10, 1933 - May 22, 2020 The world is different today as we mourn the loss of Vivian M. Harris, who was undoubtedly one of God's greatest advocates on earth. With her family by her side, Vivian passed away at the age of 86, Friday, May 22, 2020. Vivian was born in Mitchell County July 10, 1933, to the late H. Lee Medford and Lennie Biddix Medford. A graduate of Harris High School in Spruce Pine, Vivian married Bob D. Harris of Celo and together they moved to Pleasant Gardens in 1959, to start their family. They joined Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church, where Vivian was a member for 61 years. Vivian was an avid church leader, a successful real estate broker, a homemaker, and especially, a mom. Vivian served on Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church stewardship committee, volunteered her time by serving in the McDowell County Rotary Club and McDowell County Hospice, and was also a past director for the Chamber of Commerce. Throughout her career, Vivian was at times the top real estate producer in the county and named McDowell Realtor of the Year multiple times. Vivian had a competitive spirit and truly enjoyed sports, was a standout basketball player in high school, a devoted Carolina Tar Heel fan and although didn't begin playing tennis until the age of 45, won multiple tennis tournaments. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling internationally, eagerly embracing opportunity for adventure. Most of all, the legacy Vivian leaves behind is of love, kindness and forgiveness. She both gave and earned much respect as a result of these Christian values. To so very many in the community, Vivian was like a second mother because she so readily took them into her heart and gifted them with wisdom and kindness. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Bob D. Harris; brother, Frank Medford; and sister, Norma Thomas. Left to cherish her memory are four children, Dr. Bob Harris, Ken Harris (Shiela), Susan Nations (James) and Dr. Nancy Harris; two brothers, Fred Medford and Jack Medford (Carolyn); two sisters, Rosa Lee McDowell (Perry) and Carolyn Vance; seven grandchildren, Ian Harris, Brandi Harris Vetter, Devin Carswell, Kalina McKinney, Kelly Maxwell, Emily Harris Deignan and Mariana Harris Deignan; and seven great-grandchildren. Vivian also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews which she held very close to her heart. A celebration of Vivian's life will be held at a later date at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church and will be announced when finalized. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
