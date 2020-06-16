November 10, 1930 - June 13, 2020 Mr. Bill Hensley, 89, of Marion, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his daughter's residence. Bill was born in Buncombe County, Nov. 10, 1930, to the late Merley Hensley and Maude Minish Hensley. Bill proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War where he was severely frostbitten and received 100% service-connected disability. Bill worked for Air Preheater from the time it opened to the time it closed. After Air Preheater closed, Bill went to work at Broughton Hospital with his wife, Peggy, and retired after many years. He was a hard worker which was exemplified by his working two different careers. Bill was a lifetime member of Morganton Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Marion. He enjoyed spending his free time wood working and would build birdhouses to give to his family. Bill loved traveling with his wife, Peggy, and they particularly enjoyed taking cruises. Bill was predeceased in death by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Church Hensley; and four brothers, Ralph, Glen, Bobby, and Leslie "Lecil" Hensley. Bill leaves behind three children, Sherry Rose and husband, Paul, of Morganton, Perry Hensley and wife, Michel, of Lenoir and Keith Hensley and wife, Patti, of Boone; two sisters, Joyce Kelly and Melva Wall, both of Marion; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his little old dog, Sissy. A graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, with the Rev. Terry Cheek officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Morganton Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at 2779 Dav Ave., Morganton, NC 28655. A special thank you to Burke Hospice for the loving care they provided to Bill and the family. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
