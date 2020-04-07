July 23, 1944 - April 5, 2020 Mr. Jimmy Dean Hensley, age 75, of Marion, North Carolina, went to be with his Lord and Savior with loved ones at his side on Sunday, April 05, 2020. Born in Mitchell County, North Carolina on July 23, 1944, he was the son of the late Hiram "Jim" and Mary Marie Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Hensley, who passed away on November 01, 2013. A very faithful member of Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Marion, Jimmy had served as a Sunday school teacher. Known as a family man, he truly loved his children, grandchildren; and spending time with them meant the world to him. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Jimmy is survived by his four sons, Donnie Ogle (Kim), Cary Hensley (Carmela), Michael Hensley (Kim) and Eric Hensley, all of Marion; eleven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 08, 2020 at McDowell Memorial Park with Pastor Rick Wood officiating. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Hensley's memory are asked to consider, Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 310, Marion, North Carolina 28752 and/or The Gideon's International (McDowell West Camp), P.O. Box 1788, Marion, North Carolina 28752 or by visiting www.gideons.org. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hensley family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

