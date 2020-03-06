December 26, 1952 - February 28, 2020
Ronald Lee Hensley, 67, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, with his loving family by his side.
Ronnie was born Dec. 26, 1952, in Columbus, Ga., and was preceded by his father, Geter A. Hensley, father-in-law, Jacob J. Schmidt, and mother-in-law, Juanita H. Schmidt.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Joe Schmidt Hensley; children, Angela Hensley, Sarah Hensley Miller (Chris), Kaylan Hensley; grandchildren, Bailey and Christopher Miller; brother, Rick Hensley; and mother, Naomi H. Hensley. Ronnie was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
Ronnie was raised in McDowell County and was a 1970 graduate of Marion High School. Ronnie held a Bachelor of Science degree in Organization Management and a minor in Business from Tusculum University in Greenville, Tenn. Ronnie was employed by Baxter Health Care, both in North Cove, and Memphis, Tenn. He later worked for Vollrath Corporation in Memphis and Costal Unilube in West Memphis, Ark. In 2015, Ronnie retired from International Paper Corporation, in Memphis, after a career in the field of logistics and distribution. On June 30, 1973, he married Betty Joe Schmidt Hensley. Together they raised three beautiful daughters, Angela Marie Hensley, Sarah Hensley Miller and Kaylan Hensley of Memphis.
Ronnie's passion in life was his three girls and grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and an exceptionally hard worker. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, in Cordova, Tenn., where he served as a past Sunday school teacher and RA leader. He was also a member of the Traffic Club of Memphis. After retirement, he enjoyed Wednesday lunch with the men of the Champion Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends at Trinity Baptist Church, in Cordova, Saturday, March 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. A celebration of Ronnie's life will immediately follow, beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reynolds Hospice House or Trinity Baptist Church. A service will be held in Marion, Saturday, March 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends at Clinchfield Baptist Church, from 10 to 11 a.m. A celebration of Ronnie's life will immediately follow, beginning at 11 a.m.
