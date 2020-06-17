June 18, 1945 - June 5, 2020 Dennis Allen Hogan, 74, of Nebo, passed away on Friday, June 05, 2020, at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. The son of the late Cecil Hogan and Bonnie Beheler Hogan, Dennis was born in McDowell County on June 18, 1945. A veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Dennis worked for many years at Marion Manufacturing, and he enjoyed rabbit hunting. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Dennis loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by three sons, Wesley Ross, Leroy Ross, and Dean Hogan; one brother, Randy Hogan; one sister, Glenda Bradley; and one brother-in-law, Glenn Killian. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Ross Hogan; one daughter, Dawn Rinne (Michael); three daughters-in-law, Linda Ross, Dianne Ross, and Shirley Hogan; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Dennis is also survived by three brothers, Jimmy Hogan (Judy), David Hogan (Sharon), Bobby Hogan (Donna); one sister, Jeryl Killian; and one brother-in-law, Bill Bradley. A graveside service will be held at Harmony Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, where military honors will be provided by the United States Army. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hogan family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
Service information
2:00PM
4856 Harmony Grove Road
Nebo, NC 28761
