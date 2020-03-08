December 30, 1933 - March 6, 2020 Mr. Claude S. Hollifield, 86, of Marion, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Hospice House of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City, following a brief illness. A native of McDowell County, he was born Dec. 30, 1933, to the late Reid Hollifield and Mamie Morgan Hollifield. Claude was a well-respected businessman in Marion for many years. In addition to owning a Gulf Oil station and a laundromat, he was most well-known as the owner of Hollifield Sales located at the southern end of the bypass in Marion. Claude was a very active member of Chapel Hill Baptist Church, where he was currently serving as a Deacon and he was also on the Building and Grounds Committee. He quietly helped many people in his community in ways that will probably never be known. Claude loved his family, his church family and his fellow man, and made many friends over the years. He was known and loved by many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over 57 years, Ellen McPeters Hollifield; his son-in-law, James D. Clanton Jr.; and brothers-in-law, Jim McPeters and Frank Miller. Surviving are his daughter, Claudette Hollifield Clanton; grandson John Daniel Clanton and wife, Amy. His three great-grandsons, John, Daniel and James Clanton held a special place in his heart. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Ruby Miller of Marion. In addition, he is survived by brother-in-law, Bobby McPeters and wife, Alma; sister-in-law, Penny Barnes and husband, Paul; and sister-in-law, Inez McPeters. A funeral service will take place Monday, March 9, at 2 p.m., at Chapel Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Jonathan Watson and the Rev. Dr. Eric Grindstaff officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Interment will follow in McDowell Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved Ellen. Floral tributes would be a blessing, however, those wishing to memorialize him by way of donation are encouraged to consider Chapel Hill Baptist Church at 109 Chapel Hill Church Loop, Marion, NC 28752, or to the Hospice of the Carolina Foothills at 374 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
