James "Bud" Hollifield, age 85, former owner/operator of West Court Food Center in Marion, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 epidemic and social distancing guidelines, the family will receive friends by having a drive-thru visitation on Monday, April 27, 2020, in the parking lot of Cross Memorial Baptist Church in Marion between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, a celebration of Bud's life will be held at a later date and will be announced. www.beamfuneralservice.com
