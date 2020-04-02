November 3, 1919 - March 31, 2020 Sue A. Hyatt of the Greenlee Community, departed to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville. Having celebrated her 100th birthday on November 3rd, Sue was born in Buncombe County, North Carolina to the late James and Mattie Belle Wilson Hyatt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Paul Hyatt; and seven children, Marcus Hyatt, Bobby Hyatt, Harold Hyatt, Gerald Hyatt, Tommy Hyatt, Joy Farthing and Judy Hyatt. A loving mother and grandmother, Sue was an avid reader; enjoyed watching the birds and playing games. Anyone who met Mrs. Hyatt always left feeling better about themselves and their situation then they did before. Following many years, she retired from Baxter Healthcare; and was a longtime member of Greenlee Baptist Church. Left to cherish Sue's precious memory are five children, Brenda Wilson of Marion, Jo-Rhetta Hyatt of Franklinton, North Carolina, Penny Gibson of Old Fort, Trissy Christy (Chuck) of Marion and Larry Hyatt (Tonya) of Old Fort; twenty-six grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Mrs. Hyatt's life will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 epidemic. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hyatt family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

